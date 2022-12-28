Rantoul Township survives close clash with Decatur Eisenhower 64-57

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rantoul Township nabbed it to nudge past Decatur Eisenhower 64-57 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Decatur Eisenhower and Rantoul Township played in a 70-42 game on December 29, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Rantoul Township took on Mattoon on December 20 at Rantoul Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
