Rantoul Township squeezes past Kankakee 44-41

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Rantoul Township passed in a 44-41 victory at Kankakee's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.

Last season, Kankakee and Rantoul Township faced off on January 15, 2022 at Kankakee High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 3, Rantoul Township faced off against Chicago Phillips and Kankakee took on Chicago Harlan on December 2 at Chicago Harlan Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

