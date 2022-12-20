Rantoul Township earns solid win over Mattoon 65-51

Riding a wave of production, Rantoul Township surfed over Mattoon 65-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 13, Rantoul Township squared off with Champaign Centennial in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.