Rantoul tacks win on Paxton-Buckley-Loda 70-31

Rantoul's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Paxton-Buckley-Loda 70-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 28, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Rantoul took on Galesburg on December 29 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.

