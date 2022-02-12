Rally time; Springfield Lanphier overcomes Breese Mater Dei 56-41

Springfield Lanphier trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 56-41 win over Breese Mater Dei during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Breese Mater Dei authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springfield Lanphier 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions' offense darted to a 27-23 lead over the Knights at the half.

Springfield Lanphier's edge showed as it carried a 44-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

