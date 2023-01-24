 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rally time: Maroa-Forsyth douses fire to extinguish Stanford Olympia 71-47

Maroa-Forsyth dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 71-47 victory over Stanford Olympia in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.

Stanford Olympia authored a promising start, taking an 18-10 advantage over Maroa-Forsyth at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans took a 32-27 lead over the Trojans heading to the half locker room.

Maroa-Forsyth broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 47-39 lead over Stanford Olympia.

The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 24-8 advantage in the frame.

The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Stanford Olympia played in a 49-48 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Stanford Olympia took on Monticello on January 17 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

