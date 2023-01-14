Quincy stops Lincoln in snug affair 43-40

Quincy showed its poise to outlast a game Lincoln squad for a 43-40 victory at Quincy High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Quincy and Lincoln played in a 45-25 game on January 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 7, Quincy faced off against Springfield and Lincoln took on Springfield Lanphier on January 7 at Springfield Lanphier High School. Click here for a recap.
