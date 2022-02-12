Quincy rains down on Jacksonville 61-42

Quincy trucked Jacksonville on the road to a 61-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 12.
Quincy opened with a 15-5 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.
Quincy registered a 31-12 advantage at halftime over Jacksonville.
Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 61-42 tie.
