Quincy rains down on Jacksonville 61-42

Quincy trucked Jacksonville on the road to a 61-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 12.

Quincy opened with a 15-5 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.

Quincy registered a 31-12 advantage at halftime over Jacksonville.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 61-42 tie.

