Quincy puts an offensive performance on Springfield 57-30

Quincy showered the scoreboard with points to drown Springfield 57-30 on January 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Blue Devils made the first move by forging a 11-5 margin over the Senators after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense moved to a 27-17 lead over the Senators at the intermission.
Quincy stormed over Springfield 43-23 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 29, Springfield faced off against New Lenox Lincoln-Way West and Quincy took on Decatur MacArthur on December 28 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
