Quincy puts an offensive performance on Springfield 57-30

Quincy showered the scoreboard with points to drown Springfield 57-30 on January 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Blue Devils made the first move by forging a 11-5 margin over the Senators after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense moved to a 27-17 lead over the Senators at the intermission.

Quincy stormed over Springfield 43-23 heading to the fourth quarter.

