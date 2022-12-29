Quincy Notre Dame squeaks past El Paso-Gridley in tight tilt 48-46

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Quincy Notre Dame did just enough to beat El Paso-Gridley 48-46 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Quincy Notre Dame jumped in front of El Paso-Gridley 17-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans came from behind to grab the advantage 28-22 at intermission over the Raiders.

El Paso-Gridley had a 37-33 edge on Quincy Notre Dame at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Raiders pulled off a stirring 15-9 final quarter to trip the Titans.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.