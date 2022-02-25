Quincy Notre Dame pushes over Pleasant Plains 48-37

Riding a wave of production, Quincy Notre Dame dunked Pleasant Plains 48-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Quincy Notre Dame made the first move by forging a 12-11 margin over Pleasant Plains after the first quarter.
The Raiders registered a 22-19 advantage at half over the Cardinals.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Quincy Notre Dame and Pleasant Plains locked in a 30-30 stalemate.
In recent action on February 15, Pleasant Plains faced off against New Berlin and Quincy Notre Dame took on Chicago St Patrick on February 12 at Quincy Notre Dame High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.