Quincy Notre Dame pushes over Pleasant Plains 48-37

Riding a wave of production, Quincy Notre Dame dunked Pleasant Plains 48-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Quincy Notre Dame made the first move by forging a 12-11 margin over Pleasant Plains after the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 22-19 advantage at half over the Cardinals.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Quincy Notre Dame and Pleasant Plains locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

