Quincy nets nifty win over Normal 56-51

Quincy poked just enough holes in Normal's defense to garner a taut 56-51 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Blue Devils made the first move by forging a 11-6 margin over the Ironmen after the first quarter.
Quincy kept a 20-15 halftime margin at Normal's expense.
The Blue Devils and the Ironmen were engaged in a massive affair at 36-20 as the fourth quarter started.
Recently on February 25 , Normal squared up on Bradley-Bourbonnais in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.