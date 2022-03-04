 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quincy nets nifty win over Normal 56-51

Quincy poked just enough holes in Normal's defense to garner a taut 56-51 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Blue Devils made the first move by forging a 11-6 margin over the Ironmen after the first quarter.

Quincy kept a 20-15 halftime margin at Normal's expense.

The Blue Devils and the Ironmen were engaged in a massive affair at 36-20 as the fourth quarter started.

