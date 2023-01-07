Quincy hammers Springfield 66-36

Quincy didn't tinker with Springfield, scoring a 66-36 result in the win column in Illinois boys basketball action on January 7.
The first quarter gave Quincy a 10-4 lead over Springfield.
The Blue Devils opened an immense 30-12 gap over the Senators at halftime.
Quincy steamrolled to a 47-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Devils' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-13 points differential.
