 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Quincy hammers Springfield 66-36

  • 0

Quincy didn't tinker with Springfield, scoring a 66-36 result in the win column in Illinois boys basketball action on January 7.

The first quarter gave Quincy a 10-4 lead over Springfield.

The Blue Devils opened an immense 30-12 gap over the Senators at halftime.

Quincy steamrolled to a 47-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-13 points differential.

Last season, Quincy and Springfield squared off with January 8, 2022 at Springfield High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 30, Quincy faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Springfield took on Joliet Central on December 29 at Joliet Central High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News