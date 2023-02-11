Quincy stretched out and finally snapped Jacksonville to earn a 59-40 victory on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Quincy a 13-10 lead over Jacksonville.

The Blue Devils fought to a 31-16 intermission margin at the Crimsons' expense.

Jacksonville showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 41-28.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Blue Devils, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-12 final quarter, too.

The last time Quincy and Jacksonville played in a 61-42 game on February 12, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on February 3, Jacksonville squared off with Springfield Southeast in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.