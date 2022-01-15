 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quincy blitzes Lincoln in convincing fashion 45-25

Quincy's river of points eventually washed away Lincoln in a 45-25 offensive cavalcade during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 8, Lincoln faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Quincy took on Springfield on January 8 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Blue Devils moved in front of the Railsplitters 12-4 to begin the second quarter.

Quincy's offense jumped to a 17-9 lead over Lincoln at the intermission.

The third quarter gave the Blue Devils a 31-14 lead over the Railsplitters.

