Quincy blitzes Lincoln in convincing fashion 45-25

Quincy's river of points eventually washed away Lincoln in a 45-25 offensive cavalcade during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 8, Lincoln faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Quincy took on Springfield on January 8 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Blue Devils moved in front of the Railsplitters 12-4 to begin the second quarter.
Quincy's offense jumped to a 17-9 lead over Lincoln at the intermission.
The third quarter gave the Blue Devils a 31-14 lead over the Railsplitters.
