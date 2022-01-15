Quincy blitzes Lincoln in convincing fashion 45-25

Quincy's river of points eventually washed away Lincoln in a 45-25 offensive cavalcade during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Blue Devils moved in front of the Railsplitters 12-4 to begin the second quarter.

Quincy's offense jumped to a 17-9 lead over Lincoln at the intermission.

The third quarter gave the Blue Devils a 31-14 lead over the Railsplitters.

