Putting it all together: Peoria Notre Dame overwhelms Bartonville Limestone 50-23

Peoria Notre Dame controlled the action to earn a strong 50-23 win against Bartonville Limestone for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 4.
In recent action on December 27, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Newark and Bartonville Limestone took on Chicago Comer College Prep on December 29 at Chicago Comer College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
