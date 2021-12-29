Putting it all together: Nashville overwhelms Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 57-24

Nashville handled Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 57-24 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.
The first quarter gave Nashville a 17-0 lead over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central.
Nashville's offense stormed to a 31-10 lead over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at halftime.
