Putting it all together: Clinton overwhelms Riverton 63-27

The force was strong for Clinton as it pierced Riverton during Tuesday's 63-27 thumping on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Riverton and Clinton squared off with December 14, 2021 at Riverton High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Clinton faced off against Mt Pulaski and Riverton took on Springfield Lutheran on December 3 at Springfield Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.