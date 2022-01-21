 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Putting it all together: Chicago Perspectives Math & Science overwhelms Chicago Clemente 74-37

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Perspectives Math & Science's 74-37 throttling of Chicago Clemente in Illinois boys basketball action on January 21.

In recent action on January 14, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Jones College Prep and Chicago Perspectives Math & Science took on Chicago Jones College Prep on January 17 at Chicago Perspectives Math & Science Academy. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News