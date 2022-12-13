Putting it all together: Chicago Kenwood overwhelms Chicago Morgan Park 79-29

Chicago Kenwood's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Morgan Park 79-29 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 13.
In recent action on December 6, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Brooks and Chicago Morgan Park took on Chicago Curie on December 8 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
