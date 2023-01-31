 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Putting it all together: Chicago Catalyst-Maria overwhelms Chicago Hector Garcia Charter 63-31

  • 0

Chicago Catalyst-Maria rolled past Chicago Hector Garcia Charter for a comfortable 63-31 victory at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 24, Chicago Catalyst-Maria faced off against Chicago Hubbard . For results, click here. Chicago Hector Garcia Charter took on Chicago Hancock on January 17 at Chicago Hector Garcia Charter High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News