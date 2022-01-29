Putting it all together: Beecher overwhelms Chicago Carver Military 62-37

Beecher dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 62-37 victory over Chicago Carver Military in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 15, Beecher faced off against Coal City and Chicago Carver Military took on Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on January 25 at Chicago Perspectives Co-Op. Click here for a recap
