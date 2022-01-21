Putting it all together: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond overwhelms Broadlands Heritage 59-29

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond rolled past Broadlands Heritage for a comfortable 59-29 victory at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Broadlands Heritage took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on January 14 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For a full recap, click here.
