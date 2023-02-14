Petersburg PORTA knocked off Auburn 68-54 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 14.

Last season, Auburn and Petersburg PORTA squared off with February 25, 2022 at Petersburg PORTA High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Pleasant Plains . Click here for a recap. Auburn took on New Berlin on February 7 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.

