Pretty portrait: Peoria Notre Dame paints a victorious picture in win over Normal 44-31

Peoria Notre Dame trucked Normal on the road to a 44-31 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Normal and Peoria Notre Dame squared off with January 14, 2022 at Peoria Notre Dame High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 16, Normal faced off against Wheaton-Warrenville South and Peoria Notre Dame took on Rock Island on January 14 at Rock Island High School. For results, click here.
