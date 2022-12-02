 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pretty portrait: Peoria Manual paints a victorious picture in win over Peoria Notre Dame 47-29

  • 0

Peoria Manual tipped and eventually toppled Peoria Notre Dame 47-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Peoria Manual and Peoria Notre Dame faced off on February 25, 2022 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News