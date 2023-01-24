Pretty portrait: Jacksonville paints a victorious picture in win over Decatur Eisenhower 56-43

Decatur Eisenhower was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Jacksonville prevailed 56-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 24.
In recent action on January 13, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 17 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.