No quarter was granted as Ellison Chicago Intl Charter blunted Bridgeview Universal's plans 77-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Ellison Chicago Intl Charter faced off against Chicago Hirsch. For results, click here.

