Pretty portrait: Decatur MacArthur paints a victorious picture in win over Springfield Lanphier 69-58

Decatur MacArthur stretched out and finally snapped Springfield Lanphier to earn a 69-58 victory on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Lanphier played in a 61-50 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 3 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For more, click here.
