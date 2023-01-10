Pretty portrait: Decatur MacArthur paints a victorious picture in win over Springfield Lanphier 69-58

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur stretched out and finally snapped Springfield Lanphier to earn a 69-58 victory on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Lanphier played in a 61-50 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 3 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

