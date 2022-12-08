 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pretty portrait: Chicago Catalyst-Maria paints a victorious picture in win over Chicago Richards 66-55

Chicago Catalyst-Maria called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-55 defeat of Chicago Richards in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Chicago Catalyst-Maria and Chicago Richards played in a 64-61 game on December 16, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 1, Chicago Catalyst-Maria faced off against Chicago Dunbar and Chicago Richards took on Chicago Kennedy on December 1 at Chicago Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap

