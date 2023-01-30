 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pretty portrait: Chicago Bowen paints a victorious picture in win over Chicago Tilden 55-43

  • 0

Chicago Bowen notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Tilden 55-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 30.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago EPIC . Click here for a recap. Chicago Tilden took on Chicago Kelly on January 19 at Chicago Kelly High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metamora tops Morton 62-45

Metamora handed Morton a tough 62-45 loss at Morton High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News