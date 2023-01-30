Pretty portrait: Chicago Bowen paints a victorious picture in win over Chicago Tilden 55-43

Chicago Bowen notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Tilden 55-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 30.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago EPIC . Click here for a recap. Chicago Tilden took on Chicago Kelly on January 19 at Chicago Kelly High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.