Pretty portrait: Bethany Okaw Valley paints a victorious picture in win over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 61-43

Bethany Okaw Valley tipped and eventually toppled Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 61-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

