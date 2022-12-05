Prairie Central outlasts Bloomington in epic nonconference shootout

BLOOMINGTON – Prairie Central High School served notice by tossing in a trio of 3-pointers in the first 1:04 Monday at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.

Bloomington offered a fiery retort with a Niko Newsome breakaway slam dunk late in the first quarter.

The buzzer to end the initial period almost seemed like a bell to close a boxing round. Fifty points had been scored and both teams would flail away until time expired.

Yet the Hawks stubbornly clung to that early nine-point margin throughout. And despite the constant pressure of the BHS defense, Prairie Central emerged with a breathless 96-89 nonconference victory.

“I thought it would be a 70-ish, 60-ish game, not almost 100 for each team,” Hawks coach Darin Bazzell said. “That was crazy. It was unbelievable. Both teams shot the ball extremely well.”

Among the eye-popping totals were six players over 20 points, 121 shots taken and 57 free throws attempted.

Sizzling start

The Hawks, who improved to 6-0, came out firing with swished 3-pointers from Drew Haberkorn, Dylan Bazzell and Tyler Curl on their first three shots.

“They got in a rhythm early. They were fairly open threes,” BHS coach Spencer Johnson said. “We couldn’t bounce back from that first hit they laid upon us.”

The younger Bazzell scored 12 of his career-high 33 points in the opening quarter as the Hawks connected on 10 of 15 from the floor and 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

“It was definitely a fun environment,” said Dylan Bazzell, Darin’s son. “We were hitting shots. They were hitting a lot of shots. We happened to make the plays we needed to come out of here with a win.”

Prairie Central carried a 48-38 advantage into halftime.

The long road back

BHS (2-4) scored the first six points of the third quarter and pulled within 48-44 on Adam Beasley’s fast break bucket.

Yet the unflappable Hawks responded with a Levi Goad 3-pointer and led 67-59 through three quarters after Haberkorn put back his own miss with one second showing.

“It was definitely the defensive end that hurt us,” Johnson said. “We weren’t capable of stringing out consecutive stops. That Prairie Central team, they have a highly potent offense.”

Final quarter frenzy

The Purple Raiders crept as close as five points in the final quarter on two Beasley free throws with 29 seconds left. But a pair of Curl foul shots dealt a discouraging blow to the home team.

“We forced them to shoot some pull-up jumpers, and they kept knocking them down,” said Darin Bazzell. “But that’s the shot we wanted them to take instead of getting all the way to the rim. I told the guys I’ve probably never been more pleased with our defense giving up 89 points.”

With BHS intentionally fouling to send the Hawks to the line while attempting a comeback, Prairie Central was 15 of 22 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 26 of 38 overall.

Quality preparation

Monday was exactly what the Bazzells wanted. The No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A was pushed to the limited by an extremely athletic team and left with a win.

“Absolutely, we needed this game,” Coach Bazzell said. “Our first couple opponents were not at the level we needed to see early on. It was a great early season game for us. They’re an athletic team, and I thought we matched that up pretty well. I’m very pleased with our players.”

The shorter Hawks outrebounded BHS 38-29 as Dylan Bazzell, Drew Fehr and Haberkorn grabbed seven apiece.

“It was a close game down to the last minute,” said the younger Bazzell. “This is the kind of atmosphere we’re going to see in a regional championship, sectionals and super-sectionals. This will definitely be big for us in the long run.”

Numbers game

Beasley led the Raiders with 28 points, John Shuey added 24 and Newsome 22.

Haberkorn contributed 25 points and Curl 23 (both career highs) for Prairie Central.

The Hawks connected on 30 of 54 shots from the field for 55.5 percent. BHS hit 34 of 67 for 50.7 percent.

“They have three players who can really score. We did a very poor job of guarding those guys,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to get better defensively.”