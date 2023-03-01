HERSCHER – In an already hot and crowded gymnasium, Kankakee Bishop McNamara cranked up the fourth-quarter heat on Prairie Central at the Class 2A Herscher Sectional on Wednesday.

Yet as a 17-point advantage quickly shrunk to six, the Hawks responded with cool confidence and finished off a 74-66 victory in a semifinal matchup.

“They kept hitting big shots,” said Prairie Central junior Tyler Curl. “We made some free throws and answered back every time they scored. All of us have been there before pretty much.”

“Playing in our conference and the tough games in nonconference we played all year helped us keep that poise,” Hawks coach Darin Bazzell said. “They are confident if what we can do. They are confident in their ability.”

The No. 1-ranked Hawks moved to 31-2 and will meet Illini Prairie Conference rival Pontiac (26-6) for the sectional championship Friday at 7 p.m.

Offensive efficiency

Prairie Central shot a scorching 10 of 13 in the first quarter and led 23-17 with Dylan Bazzell and Curl each scoring seven.

Isaiah Davis kept Bishop McNamara, which was eliminated at 25-8, close with eight of his 14 points in the opening quarter.

The Hawks finished off a 71 percent first half and led 47-35 at the break.

Two Dylan Bazzell free throws at the three-second mark of the third quarter handed Prairie Central at 63-48 cushion entering the final eight minutes.

Irish keep fighting

After a Gage Steidinger basket pushed the Hawks’ bulge to 17, Bishop McNamara senior Jaxson Provost scored seven points and Robert Hutson five as the Irish reeled off 12 straight to chop the Prairie Central edge to 65-59 six with 4:20 still to play.

“Hats off to Jaxson for making those tough shots,” said Coach Bazzell. “When that happened it was ‘all right guys this is what we need to do.’ We had some really good looks that didn’t go in and they got some runouts on them.”

Drew Fehr restored order for the Hawks with an inside basket, and Curl followed with a basket and two free throws to extend the Prairie Central margin back to 12.

Balanced Hawks

Curl’s 20 points topped Prairie Central. Dylan Bazzell added 15, Levi Goad 12, Fehr 11 and Drew Haberkorn 10.

“That’s been our strength. We’ve said that all along,” Darin Bazzell said. “We know we’re going to get good defenders thrown at Dylan and Tyler, but we’ve got some other guys who can score and do a lot of things.”

Provost scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, and Hutson chipped in 19.

Prairie Central shot 59.6 percent overall (31 of 52) to 50 percent for the Irish (25 of 50).

Pontiac next up

The intense Livingston County rivalry will be renewed Friday with a sectional championship on the line when the Hawks and Indians tangle.

“People in school were telling me what do you think about Friday. We got a game Wednesday. We’ve got to win Wednesday,” Curl said. “Now we’re good for Friday. Every time it’s crazy with us vs. Pontiac. At their place it’s packed, at our place it’s packed. It’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be fun.”

Prairie Central bested Pontiac 54-37 on Dec. 16 in Pontiac. But the rematch was a 63-62 overtime thriller won by the Hawks on Jan. 20 in Fairbury.

“We’re very familiar with each other. It’s going to be an electric atmosphere. I guess you call it must see TV,” said Coach Bazzell. “It will be packed. There won’t be a seat left. That’s what all these high school kids practice and play for to play in games like this. We’re blessed we’re here and able to do that Friday night.”

