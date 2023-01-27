Prairie Central grinds out win over Tolono Unity

FAIRBURY – Coach Darin Bazzell has yet to figure it out. His Prairie Central High School basketball team doesn’t shoot particularly well in its own gymnasium.

“Our worst shooting games have all been at home,” Bazzell said. “I don’t know (why).”

What the Hawks have figured out is how to win. And despite hitting just 2 of 14 from 3-point range, Prairie Central remained undefeated in the Illini Prairie Conference on Friday with a 45-36 win over Tolono Unity.

“We don’t live and die by the 3,” said Bazzell, whose Class 2A No. 3-ranked team moved to 20-2 overall and 6-0 in the Illini Prairie. “That’s not our bread and butter. If we get the ball in the paint, that’s what we want. If we get open 3s out of that, that’s the 3 we want.”

Tight first half

Prairie Central did not trail after the first quarter, but Tolono (13-10, 3-2) pulled into a tie at 15-all in the second quarter.

Dylan Bazzell scored eight of his 16 points in the second quarter, including an inside bucket with five seconds left that handed the Hawks a 23-20 edge entering halftime.

“Tolono has always been a really good defensive team,” Coach Bazzell said. “That’s a talented team. They played tough. For us to kind of match that was good.”

Slowly pulling away

The Rockets scored six straight third-quarter points to creep within 32-29.

The younger Bazzell registered the final four points of the period in an unusual way.

Bazzell sank one free throw but missed the second. The scramble for the rebound saw the ball deflected back to Bazzell, who connected on a 3-pointer.

Tolono did not get closer than four in the final quarter.

Fehr’s play key

Hawks’ senior Drew Fehr scored eight of his 16 points in the first quarter and grabbed six rebounds.

“They’re a tough team. We tried to get the ball in the post. That’s what Coach was telling us to do,” Fehr said. “We just found a way to score and get the win.”

“Drew can do that. He gave us great minutes. We need that out of him moving forward,” said Coach Bazzell. “He just hasn’t had the confidence. He doesn’t practice all the time. When he gets in games he’s a little bit hesitant.”

Numbers game

A 6-foot-2 senior, Dylan Bazzell topped all rebounders with 10 as the Hawks outrebounded the Rockets 29-20.

Prairie Central hit two-thirds of its shots inside the 3-point arc (16 of 24) and finished at 47 percent from the field. Tolono was 12 of 38 for 32 percent.

Will Cowan and Henry Thomas paced the Rockets with 10 points apiece.

Injured starters on mend

According to Darin Bazzell, injured Hawks’ starters Drew Haberkorn and Levi Goad are making progress .

Goad is recovering from a broken hand and could return for a key conference game against Central Catholic on Feb. 7.

Haberkorn is expected to be sidelined another 2-3 weeks from a broken ankle.

“They both got their casts off,” said Coach Bazzell. “Haberkorn started his rehab this week. As soon as he gets range of motion back, he can start getting into practice situations. At that point, would he be 50 percent? 80 percent? I don’t know. But him at 50 percent is pretty good.”

