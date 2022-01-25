Powerhouse performance: Tuscola roars to big win over Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op 88-40

Yes, Tuscola looked superb in beating Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op, but no autographs please after its 88-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Warriors' offense stomped on to a 53-28 lead over the Conquering Riders at the intermission.

