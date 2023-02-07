St. Joseph-Ogden ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Rantoul 64-38 in Illinois boys basketball on February 7.

St. Joseph-Ogden drew first blood by forging an 18-4 margin over Rantoul after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened an immense 38-19 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

St. Joseph-Ogden struck to a 64-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles tried to respond in the final quarter with a 2-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

