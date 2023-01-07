Powerhouse performance: Oak Park Fenwick roars to big win over Chicago Von Steuben 71-38

Oak Park Fenwick's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Chicago Von Steuben 71-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
In recent action on December 26, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago Farragut and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Lindblom on December 29 at Chicago Lindblom Academy.
