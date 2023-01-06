Powerhouse performance: Nokomis roars to big win over Raymond Lincolnwood 59-36

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Nokomis did exactly that with a 59-36 win against Raymond Lincolnwood in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Nokomis a 15-4 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.
The Redskins registered a 37-17 advantage at halftime over the Lancers.
Nokomis breathed fire to a 45-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
