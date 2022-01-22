 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Powerhouse performance: Fithian Oakwood roars to big win over Hoopeston Area 59-29

  • 0

Fithian Oakwood didn't tinker around with Hoopeston Area. A 59-29 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.

The Comets opened with a 14-7 advantage over the Cornjerkers through the first quarter.

The Comets' shooting jumped on top to a 32-12 lead over the Cornjerkers at the half.

Fithian Oakwood's might showed as it carried a 43-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 11, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Milford and Hoopeston Area took on Catlin Salt Fork on January 18 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News