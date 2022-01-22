Powerhouse performance: Fithian Oakwood roars to big win over Hoopeston Area 59-29

Fithian Oakwood didn't tinker around with Hoopeston Area. A 59-29 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.
The Comets opened with a 14-7 advantage over the Cornjerkers through the first quarter.
The Comets' shooting jumped on top to a 32-12 lead over the Cornjerkers at the half.
Fithian Oakwood's might showed as it carried a 43-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 11, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Milford and Hoopeston Area took on Catlin Salt Fork on January 18 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
