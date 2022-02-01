Powerhouse performance: Decatur MacArthur roars to big win over Springfield 57-24

Decatur MacArthur offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Springfield with an all-around effort during this 57-24 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Decatur MacArthur and Springfield settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.

