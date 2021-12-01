Powerhouse performance: Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood roars to big win over Chicago Urban Prep-West 61-29

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood turned out the lights on Chicago Urban Prep-West 61-29 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 1.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.