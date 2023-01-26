Powerhouse performance: Chicago UC Woodlawn roars to big win over Chicago Alcott 70-50

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Chicago UC Woodlawn's performance in a 70-50 destruction of Chicago Alcott in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 26.

In recent action on January 20, Chicago Alcott faced off against Chicago Academy and Chicago UC Woodlawn took on Chicago Amandla Charter on January 17 at Chicago UCCS Woodlawn. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

