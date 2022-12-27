Powerhouse performance: Chicago Hyde Park roars to big win over Midlothian Bremen 93-44

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Chicago Hyde Park's performance in a 93-44 destruction of Midlothian Bremen in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.
