Chicago Englewood Excel played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Chicago Back of the Yards during a 59-21 beating on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Englewood Excel faced off against Chicago Kelly and Chicago Back of the Yards took on Chicago Acero Soto on December 1 at Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.