Powerhouse performance: Chicago Dunbar roars to big win over Chicago King 52-32

Chicago Dunbar's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 52-32 win over Chicago King on January 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago Dunbar and Chicago King faced off on January 17, 2022 at Chicago Dunbar High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 17, Chicago King faced off against Chicago Englewood STEM . Click here for a recap. Chicago Dunbar took on Chicago DRW Trading College Prep on January 26 at Chicago Dunbar High School. For a full recap, click here.

