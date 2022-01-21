 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Chicago DePaul College Prep roars to big win over New Lenox Providence Catholic 47-25

Chicago DePaul College Prep handled New Lenox Providence Catholic 47-25 in an impressive showing during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 14, New Lenox Providence Catholic faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Milwaukee Academy Of Science on January 17 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

