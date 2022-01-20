Powerhouse performance: Chicago Comer College Prep roars to big win over Chicago ITW David Speer 77-44

Chicago Comer College Prep dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 77-44 victory over Chicago ITW David Speer in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago ITW David Speer faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Comer College Prep took on Peoria Quest Charter on January 15 at Peoria Quest Charter Academy. For a full recap, click here.
