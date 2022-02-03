Powerhouse performance: Chicago Clark roars to big win over Chicago Payton College Prep 75-36

Chicago Clark dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 75-36 victory over Chicago Payton College Prep in Illinois boys basketball on February 3.
In recent action on January 26, Chicago Payton College Prep faced off against Chicago Wells and Chicago Clark took on Chicago Lincoln Park on January 26 at Chicago Clark High School. For a full recap, click here.
