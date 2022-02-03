Powerhouse performance: Chicago Clark roars to big win over Chicago Payton College Prep 75-36

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Clark dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 75-36 victory over Chicago Payton College Prep in Illinois boys basketball on February 3.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Payton College Prep faced off against Chicago Wells and Chicago Clark took on Chicago Lincoln Park on January 26 at Chicago Clark High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

