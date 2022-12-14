Powerhouse performance: Chicago Amundsen roars to big win over Chicago Sullivan 77-19

Chicago Amundsen earned a convincing 77-19 win over Chicago Sullivan on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Sullivan took on Chicago Von Steuben on December 7 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.